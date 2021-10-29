Russia, France Plan Meeting of Economic Council for December - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The meeting of the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Investment and Trade Issues is planned to be held in December, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said on Thursday.

"We plan to hold a meeting of the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Investment and Trade Issues in December 2021 under the chairmanship of (Russian) Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire," Meshkov said.

Russian-French trade and economic ties are actively developing despite the pandemic, he said.

"If 2020 was to a certain extent unfavorable for mutual exchanges ” trade decreased by 15%, then in 2021 the opposite trend is observed. In the first half of the year, it grew by 50% to $9.5 billion," the ambassador said.