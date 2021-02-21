Russia Inked $1.5Bln Worth of Arms Deals With African Countries in 2020 - Rosoboronexport

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Russia signed $1.5 billion worth of contracts to supply arms to African countries in 2020, Alexander Mikheev, the general director of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Sunday.

"Over the last year, we have significantly advanced in developing the relations with African countries, which was facilitated by the summit in Sochi, which took place in 2019. During 2020, we reached agreements worth over $1.5 billion with more than 10 African countries, received down payments and started to fulfill our contracts," Mikheev told reporters during the IDEX-2021 arms exhibition.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.