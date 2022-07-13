UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Agreed To Find Specific Solutions For Peaceful Atom Cooperation - Rosatom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Russia, Iran Agreed to Find Specific Solutions for Peaceful Atom Cooperation - Rosatom

Russia and Iran agreed to intensify dialogue on cooperation in the field of peaceful atom and come up with specific solutions, Russian state corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russia and Iran agreed to intensify dialogue on cooperation in the field of peaceful atom and come up with specific solutions, Russian state corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rosatom Deputy Director General for International Affairs Nikolay Spassky held detailed working consultations in Tehran with Vice President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi and a meeting with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami.

"All main issues of the current and future agenda of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy were discussed. The parties agreed to intensify the dialogue to reach specific solutions," the statement says.

