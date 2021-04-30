UrduPoint.com
Russia Offers Paraguay Construction Of Nuclear Research Center - Ambassador

The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has offered Paraguay cooperation in atomic energy, including the construction of a nuclear research center, Russian Ambassador in Asuncion Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik

"There are good prospects for cooperation with the Rosatom corporation. In late March, a Rosatom delegation visited Paraguay, where they discussed the documents required to launch the cooperation. The Russian state corporation has several proposals, one of them is the construction of the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology," Pisarev said, adding that a similar project was already being implemented in neighboring Bolivia.

The diplomat noted that Paraguay was also interested in Rosatom's other technologies, including food irradiation.

A Rosatom subsidiary and the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency signed a contract in 2017 to build a nuclear research and technology center in Bolivia's El Alto. The construction was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the facility is expected to be launched in 2023 as scheduled. It is set to become the world's most alpine research center. With a cyclotron accelerator and multipurpose irradiation center, the compound will accommodate research for agriculture and medicine.

