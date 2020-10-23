UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready For Fair Int'l Cooperation For Getting Out Of COVID-19 Crisis - Envoy To EU

Russia Ready for Fair Int'l Cooperation for Getting Out of COVID-19 Crisis - Envoy to EU

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate with other states on an equal basis in order to get out of the coronavirus crisis together in the coming months, Vladimir Chizhov, the representative of Russia to the European Union, said in remarks to the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona on Thursday.

"In the coming months, we all, I hope, will finally overcome the pandemic and get out of the coronacrisis. Obviously, it will be easier to do this together, especially since we are talking not only about economic recovery, but also about developing a strategy for responding to such global challenges in the future ... Russia is always ready for equal cooperation to address such challenges. We hope that other states on our continent will come to understand that concentrating exclusively on solving their individual problems is not the most far-sighted choice," Chizhov said.

Problems and challenges of different nature are arising and will arise, but the key thing here is the means by which we all try to overcome them, the envoy continued.

"Nowadays, some states rely on tools that are far from classical, by which I mean economic cooperation, diplomacy, negotiations. In the economic sphere, they are increasingly using the tool of ex-territorial sanctions that has nothing to do with international law, but is rather a manifestation of unfair competition," the diplomat pointed out.

Italy's Verona is hosting the 13th Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday and Friday despite the newly introduced restrictions in the country aimed at curbing the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection.

