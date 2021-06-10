UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Discuss With US Any Options To Normalize Embassies' Operation - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

Russia is ready to discuss with the United States any options for normalizing the operation of embassies, including some gradual steps, but would prefer both sides to fully abandon all restrictions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik

"There may be gradual steps, let us come to an agreement, let us normalize the issuance of visas at least partially. Let us see what can be done in order to enable more normal trips for embassies' guests and embassy staffers from one country to another," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat emphasized that it is necessary to "ensure safety and functioning of the foreign missions from the point of view of servicing equipment.

"

According to Ryabkov, problems with visa issuance significantly concern Russia and it "cannot but respond."

"We are ready to consider any options. We would prefer to rest all the restrictions to zero and return to the period when everything functioned in this area," Ryabkov assured.

"Our opponents in Washington cannot understand that even a small step will make a difference, they cannot understand this. Or maybe they understand this, but this is even worse, as it means that they consciously maintain this 'blind alley' to have a constant source of excitement, irritation, collision and crises," the high-ranking official concluded.

