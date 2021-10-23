Russia Ready to Repel Any Sabotage Act From Ukraine - Lawmaker From Crimea

Russia is interested in friendly relations with Ukraine, but if its authorities attempt any acts of sabotage, they will be countered swiftly, Mikhail Sheremet, Crimea's representative in Russia's lower house of parliament, told Sputnik on Saturday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Russia is interested in friendly relations with Ukraine, but if its authorities attempt any acts of sabotage, they will be countered swiftly, Mikhail Sheremet, Crimea's representative in Russia's lower house of parliament, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to the head of the President of Ukraine's office, said that Ukraine will resort to sabotage activities in Russia if Moscow demonstrates "large-scale aggression." The Ukrainian official cited severing electricity and gas pipelines in Russia when talking about the measures to take in case a "big war" begins.

"Russia has always been interested in good neighborly relations with Ukraine and sought them, viewing the Ukrainians as the fraternal people.

But the nationalists who came to power in Ukraine did not only sell their country to please overseas masters, but also try to turn the people against Russia. But we are warning that if the Ukrainian authorities attempt any sabotage raids, they will be met with a resounding rebuff," Sheremet said.

He went on to say that attempts to unleash a "big war" would quickly be scuppered.

"It is very sad that in Ukraine, those came to power, who make provocations and try to wave lighted matched near the gunpowder barrel. The Ukrainian people deserve a better future, and this future is possible only in friendship and together with Russia," Sheremet concluded.

On Thursday, Arestovich announced that Ukraine is ready for accession to NATO and will add "immense might" to the alliance.