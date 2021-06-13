UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Streamline Mutual Extraditions With US - Putin

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russia is ready to work toward mutual extraditions of criminals with the United States, provided both sides are committed to reciprocity in the matter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"If we agree on the extradition of criminals, it means that Russia will do it, we will do it.

Only if the other side, this is the United States, in this case, agrees to extradite criminals to the Russian Federation," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

He added that all these agreements are fixed in respective interstate documents.

"There, in these documents, agreements, treaties the sides assume certain commitments. They are mostly equal. Both parties assume similar commitments," Putin said.

