Russia Ready to Work With US to Counter Pandemic, Including Developing Treatment - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia is prepared to work with the United States on fighting the ongoing pandemic, including on development of treatment against COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We are open to further cooperation with the United States to combat the pandemic, including in areas such as the development of effective treatment for the infection," Antonov stated.

Antonov noted that on July 30, 2020 the US National academy of Sciences, Technology, and Medicine and the Russian Academy of Sciences signed a joint protocol on cooperation in various fields of research related to COVID-19.

"As for the vaccine, the situation turned out to be more complicated.

Some people in America tried to make this about politics," he went on to say. "Washington is openly skeptical about our achievements. I mean Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. False information about Russian vaccines being ineffective and unsafe is being spread. However, the scientific community rates the Russian advances highly."

Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, it was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11. The vaccine shows an efficacy of 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases.