UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 14,207 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:16 PM

Russia Registers 14,207 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 14,207 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, sightly up from 14,185 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,086,090, the coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russia registered 14,207 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, sightly up from 14,185 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,086,090, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 14,207 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,559 cases (11 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,086,090, with the rate of increase at 0.35 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,818 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,559 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 1,093 new cases, down from 1,099 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 801 new cases, down from 828 on Sunday.

The response center reported 394 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 430 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 80,520.

Total recoveries increased by 13,935 over the given period, down from 15,194 the day before, and totaled 3,607,036.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 107.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 622,191 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 minutes ago

Jokic shines as Nuggets dominate Lakers, Lillard p ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Over 23,000 People in India Administered 2nd Shot ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 344 more COVID-19 cases, 83,869 i ..

2 minutes ago

Kite-seller held with 150 kites in sargodha

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.