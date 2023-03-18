UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russia regrets that Western states blocked the participation of Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) Human Rights Ombudsman Daria Morozova from briefing the UN Security Council, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"We regret the fact that a number of delegations today voted against having an invitation extended to the briefer," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday. "We see in this a manifestation of egregious hypocrisy and double standards."

Russia proposed inviting Morozova to brief the UN Security Council but the Western states and its allies voted 8-4 against it, with three states abstaining.

The meeting was requested by France and Ecuador to brief the UN Security Council member states on the humanitarian situation of Ukraine.