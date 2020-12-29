UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 20 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In 24 Hours, Turkey - None

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:21 PM

Russian observers in the commission monitoring the Syrian ceasefire recorded 20 violations of the truce in the past 24-hour period, while Turkish observers reported none, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian observers in the commission monitoring the Syrian ceasefire recorded 20 violations of the truce in the past 24-hour period, while Turkish observers reported none, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The Russian side... registered 20 instances when the fire was opened in the provinces of Aleppo (3), Latakia (4), Idlib (12), Hama (1).

The Turkish side of the commission reported no attacks," a daily bulletin read.

Syrian bomb squads removed 15 explosive devices from 4.2 acres of land in Douma near Damascus, and in Deraa and its suburbs.

The ministry said that its Syria reconciliation center did not carry out any humanitarian missions in the same period. No refugees crossed back into Syria from neighboring Jordan or Lebanon in the past day, it said.

