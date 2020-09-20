UrduPoint.com
Russia Restores Int'l Flights With Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, S. Korea - Cabinet

Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russia has restored international flights with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea, with citizens and permanent residents of the four countries allowed to enter Russia following the easing of the coronavirus-related measures, the Russian cabinet's press department said on Sunday.

"For citizens of four more countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea - restrictions on entry to Russia, which were imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, are lifted. This measure was approved by the government," a cabinet statement read.

One flight a week will operate from the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, the Belarusian capital Minsk, and Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, from Monday. Flights from Seoul, the South Korean capital, will resume from September 27, the cabinet said.

Citizens and permanent residents of the four aforementioned countries will be allowed to enter Russia. In turn, Russian citizens will also be permitted fly to these countries.

The decision to resume flights with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea was proposed at a meeting of the Russian coronavirus response center on Friday.

