Russia Resuming Flights With Iran, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Oman From Nov 9 - Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia is resuming flights with the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand from November 9, the coronavirus response center announced on Thursday.

In addition, Russia will increase the number of flights to Albania, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Malta, Macedonia, France and Maldives.