Russia Resuming Flights With Iran, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Oman From Nov 9 - Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:31 PM

Russia is resuming flights with the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand from November 9, the coronavirus response center announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia is resuming flights with the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand from November 9, the coronavirus response center announced on Thursday.

In addition, Russia will increase the number of flights to Albania, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Malta, Macedonia, France and Maldives.

