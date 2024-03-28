Russia Says 'evidence' Links Ukraine To Moscow Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Russia said Thursday it had evidence the perpetrators of last week's massacre at a concert hall outside Moscow were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists", a claim that the United States called nonsense
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Russia said Thursday it had evidence the perpetrators of last week's massacre at a concert hall outside Moscow were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists", a claim that the United States called nonsense.
President Vladimir Putin and his security services continue to allege Kyiv and the West were involved somehow in last Friday's attack.
Putin said Saturday that 11 people had been detained after gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, setting the building alight and killing at least 143 people.
"As a result of work with the detained terrorists, examination of the technical devices seized from them and analysis of information on financial transactions, evidence of their links with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained," Russia's Investigative Committee said on Thursday.
It alleged the suspects had received "significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine" and said another man "involved in financing the terrorists" had been identified and detained.
"Investigators will ask the court to remand him in custody," it said.
Ukraine and its Western allies have branded as absurd accusations they were involved.
"My uncle used to say ... that the best manure salesmen often carry their samples in their mouths," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday.
"Russian officials seem to be pretty good manure salesmen," Kirby said, denouncing what he called Russia's "nonsense propaganda."
The four suspected assailants -- with bruises and cuts on their swollen faces -- were dragged into a Moscow courtroom Sunday, all of whom were from Tajikistan, Russian media reported.
Russia's FSB security service said it arrested the gunmen while they were trying to flee to Ukraine, a claim seemingly disputed by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who said they were headed for his country first.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave no indication on Thursday that Putin planned to visit the family members of those killed.
The Russian leader was seen lighting a candle for the victims at a Moscow church last week, but has not visited the scene of the massacre or publicly met with any victims.
"If any contacts are necessary, we will inform you accordingly," Peskov said, when asked if Putin planned to meet family members of the dead. He also said Putin did not plan to visit Crocus City Hall, where rescuers had for the past week been searching the rubble for bodies.
"In these days it would be completely inappropriate to carry out any fact-finding trips, because this would simply interfere with the work," he said.
bur/ach/
Recent Stories
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman seeks massive operation for recovery Priya Kumari
Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO
FM, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties
Cabinet Division declares Naudero House as official residence of President
More Stories From World
-
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms4 minutes ago
-
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor10 minutes ago
-
Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say11 minutes ago
-
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time1 hour ago
-
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis1 hour ago
-
French parliament condemns 1961 Paris massacre of Algerians1 hour ago
-
S.Africa electoral body bars ex-president Zuma from May election1 hour ago
-
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML3 hours ago
-
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom3 hours ago
-
China-India hold meeting to discuss border affairs in Beijing3 hours ago
-
French bill seeks to ban hair discrimination affecting black women3 hours ago