Russia Says Will Not Scale Down Defense in Kaliningrad as Poland, Baltic States More Armed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Moscow is not ready to withdraw additional weapons from the Kaliningrad region as, judging by the current military balance, Poland and the Baltic states are more heavily armed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"If we look at the current balance, then everything becomes obvious.

After 1997, the Baltic countries and Poland became members of NATO. If we take into account their levels of weaponry, procurement programs for the development of the armed forces, including offensive ones, the deployment of contingent and US military infrastructure on their territory, then the tilt (in the balance) is obvious. This is the answer to your question about the Kaliningrad region," Grushko said in an interview with Kommersant.