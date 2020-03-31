Russia Sent To US 'Very, Very Large Planeload' Of Supplies To Fight Coronavirus - Trump
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russia and China have sent to the United States various supplies, including medical equipment, to help the country combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters.
"China sent us some stuff, which was terrific. Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice," Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.