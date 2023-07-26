(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Nearly 349 million rubles ($3.9 million) will be allocated to equip Russia's Smolensk nuclear power plant (NPP) with drone defense equipment, according to data from the state procurement portal.

The move comes less than a month after Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt reported a drone crash in the town of Kurchatov, where the Kursk NPP is located. At that time, there were no casualties and no destruction of critical facilities. In addition, in early July, media reported an attempt to strike the Smolensk NPP with NATO missiles.

According to the state procurement portal, Russia's Institute of Radio-Engineering and Electronics plans to conclude a contract with the Special Technology Center for "equipping Smolensk nuclear power plant with technical means of monitoring the air situation and countering unmanned aerial vehicles.

" The contract price is 348.7 million rubles, including VAT, the data showed.

The contract includes the development of solutions for the working and cost estimate documentation, the supply of equipment and the provision of consulting services. It is valid until December 8 this year.

Smolensk NPP is located three kilometers (1.9 miles) from the town of Desnogorsk. It is a branch of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.