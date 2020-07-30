Russia to Assess Redeployment of US Forces in Europe After Its Implementation - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia will assess the announced redeployment of the United States forces in Europe following its implementation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There have been a lot of different signals from Washington about reconfiguration recently, so it is too early to assess the announced plans," the diplomat said.

According to Grushko, Russia will evaluate how the redeployment of thousands of US troops in Europe would look like in reality after such plans would be realized.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has announced that the US planned to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany - over 6,000 soldiers would be sent home while others would be relocated elsewhere in Europe, including Italy and Belgium. The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from some 36,000 to 24,000. Washington also decided to relocate its European Command headquarters from Germany to the Belgian city of Mons.