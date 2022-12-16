Russia to Begin Development of New Mobile Strategic Missile System in 2023 - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The development of a new mobile strategic missile system with a breakthrough capability to penetrate missile defense systems will begin in Russia in 2023, Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev said.

Currently, Yars and Topol mobile intercontinental ballistic missile systems are deployed with RVSN.

"Next year, we are beginning the development of an advanced mobile missile system that will have greater mobility than Yars (rocket system)... and the ability to quickly relocate and launch from any region across the entire territory of the Russian Federation," Karakaev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.