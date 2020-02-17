UrduPoint.com
Russia To Conduct Observation Flight Over Greece This Week - Nuclear Risk Reduction Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russia will carry out an observation flight over Greece this week under the Treaty on Open Skies, while US, Estonian and Lithuanian experts will fly over Russia, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, says.

"The observation flight over Greece will be carried out on February 17-21, from the Nea Anchialos Open Skies Airport. The maximum flight range will be 1,010 kilometers [627 miles]," Ryzhkov told Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the official, the observation flight over Greece will be carried out using the Russian Antonov An-30B aircraft. Foreign specialists on board the plane will be monitoring the use of observation equipment.

"Meanwhile, on the same dates a joint mission of the US, Estonia and Lithuania will carry out an observation flight from the Kubinka air base over the territory of a group of participating states - Belarus and Russia," Ryzhkov said.

He added that the observation flight will be carried out using the Saab 340 aircraft, which is not intended for the use of any weaponry.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights, with the aim of gathering information about military forces.

More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

