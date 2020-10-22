UrduPoint.com
Russia To No Longer Depend On Imported Satellite Components By 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Roscosmos intends to provide almost complete import substitution in satellite construction by 2025, according to the main points of the speech by Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin at a meeting chaired by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, posted on the state space corporation's website.

The presentation was published on the day when it became known that France refused to supply its components for satellites to Russia.

"We pay great attention to the issues of import independence in the implementation of space activities. We plan that by 2025 we will ensure almost complete independence in this matter," according to the text of Rogozin's speech.

Earlier it was reported that the production of Glonass-K2 navigation satellites, which would consist entirely of Russian components, would start in 2026.

