Open Menu

Russia To Sign Agreements On Civilian Nuclear Cooperation With Burundi, Zimbabwe

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Russia to Sign Agreements on Civilian Nuclear Cooperation With Burundi, Zimbabwe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia will sign agreements on cooperation in peaceful nuclear development with Burundi and Zimbabwe in late July, the Russian government said in a decree published on the official legal information portal on Monday.

The cooperation agreements will be signed by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the relevant nuclear authorities of the two African nations, the decree read.

In November 2022, Russia and Burundi signed a roadmap on building dialogue in peaceful nuclear development. In September 2021, Russia and Zimbabwe signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of human resources for a civilian nuclear program.

Nuclear technologies in Africa will also be discussed during the Russia-Africa Summit, which is set to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Zimbabwe and Burundi delegations are expected to take part in the event.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Nuclear St. Petersburg Burundi Zimbabwe July September November Event From Government

Recent Stories

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

15 minutes ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

50 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

50 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

51 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

1 hour ago
US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

1 hour ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

1 hour ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

1 hour ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

1 hour ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

1 hour ago

More Stories From World