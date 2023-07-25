Russia to Sign Agreements on Civilian Nuclear Cooperation With Burundi, Zimbabwe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia will sign agreements on cooperation in peaceful nuclear development with Burundi and Zimbabwe in late July, the Russian government said in a decree published on the official legal information portal on Monday.

The cooperation agreements will be signed by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the relevant nuclear authorities of the two African nations, the decree read.

In November 2022, Russia and Burundi signed a roadmap on building dialogue in peaceful nuclear development. In September 2021, Russia and Zimbabwe signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of human resources for a civilian nuclear program.

Nuclear technologies in Africa will also be discussed during the Russia-Africa Summit, which is set to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Zimbabwe and Burundi delegations are expected to take part in the event.