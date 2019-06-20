Russia Unlikely to Fully Return to Socialism Due to Changes in Country - Putin

It is highly unlikely that Russia will fully return to socialism as the country has significantly changed since the Soviet era, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

"From my personal point of view, Russia is highly unlikely to fully return to socialism as the country has changed. That is possible only via heavy internal conflicts. Do we need such conflicts?" Putin said.