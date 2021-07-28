Russia, US Are Opponents, Not Partners - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia and the United States can not be called partners as they are rather opponents who may sit on the same negotiating table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"If you have noticed, it is hardly possible to call us partners now, rather they are our opponents with whom we negotiate.

So far, we have no partnership programs or relations, to our regret, although, as you know, President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly demonstrated the political will to normalize these relations," Peskov told reporters.