Russia, US Fail to Harmonize Stands on Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia and the United States have not succeeded in harmonizing their stands on the Open Skies Treaty, and Washington is unlikely to change its decision to withdraw from the agreement on reconnaissance flights, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, following the video conference of the participating nations.

"It can be noted that we have not brought our stands closer, the positions remain unchanged. It was quite predictable," Ryabkov said.

The high-ranking official stressed that the very fact of the talks is important, since Russia "had an opportunity to outline in details its assessment of the events, including the consequences of the US exit from the deal."

"Unfortunately, I do not think that chances have increased, after today's talks, that the US could review its already declared decision to withdraw from the agreement," Ryabkov added.