UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Fail To Harmonize Stands On Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:58 AM

Russia, US Fail to Harmonize Stands on Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States have not succeeded in harmonizing their stands on the Open Skies Treaty, and Washington is unlikely to change its decision to withdraw from the agreement on reconnaissance flights, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, following the video conference of the participating nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia and the United States have not succeeded in harmonizing their stands on the Open Skies Treaty, and Washington is unlikely to change its decision to withdraw from the agreement on reconnaissance flights, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, following the video conference of the participating nations.

"It can be noted that we have not brought our stands closer, the positions remain unchanged. It was quite predictable," Ryabkov said.

The high-ranking official stressed that the very fact of the talks is important, since Russia "had an opportunity to outline in details its assessment of the events, including the consequences of the US exit from the deal."

"Unfortunately, I do not think that chances have increased, after today's talks, that the US could review its already declared decision to withdraw from the agreement," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

4 hours ago

Appointment of officers for south Punjab secretari ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.