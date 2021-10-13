ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia and the United States have failed to fulfill their obligations and did not clear Syria's north from Kurdish militant units, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlud Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was losing patience because of the latest "attacks of terrorists" in Syria, adding that Ankara will soon eliminate this threat on its own.

"Recently, we have seen an increase in attacks from the PKK / YPG (Kurdistan Workers' Party).

Terrorists are shooting at our territory from a distance of about 30 kilometers (18 miles). We have an agreement with Russia and the United States that they will remove terrorists from our borders by at least 30 kilometers. But they didn't keep their word," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Turkish minister added that the US supplies weapons to terrorists.

"What should we do? Solve our problems ourselves. We will do everything to clear this area of terrorists for the sake of our safety," Cavusoglu said.