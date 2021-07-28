Russia, US Maintain Substantive Dialogue on Afghanistan - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Moscow and Washington maintain a substantive dialogue on Afghanistan, which is aimed at reaching national reconciliation in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"Russia and the United States maintain a substantive dialogue on Afghanista. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken positively assess bilateral contacts at the level of special representatives. The coordination of efforts between our countries is aimed at achieving national reconciliation in the Islamic Republic," Antonov said.