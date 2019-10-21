UrduPoint.com
Russia Welcomes Continuing Sustained Dialogue With Bulgaria - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:28 PM

Russia Welcomes Continuing Sustained Dialogue With Bulgaria - Foreign Minister

Russia seeks continuing its lasting dialogue with Bulgaria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, praising the deep-rooted bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russia seeks continuing its lasting dialogue with Bulgaria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, praising the deep-rooted bilateral cooperation.

"I am happy to continue our dialogue, which has been sustained recently," Lavrov said at talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zakharieva, in Moscow.

The bilateral dialogue reflects the interests of both nations, the head of the Russian diplomacy stressed.

Relations between Moscow and Sofia are based on historical and cultural traditions, Lavrov added, recalling that the countries celebrated the 140th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2019.

"We are grateful to you for accepting the invitation, as this is a good opportunity to discuss bilateral ties and exchange opinions about the situation in Europe and the world in general," Lavrov went on to say.

Zakharieva, in turn, said that the was glad to see the activation of the bilateral dialogue,

