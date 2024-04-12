Open Menu

Russian Air Defence System, Trainers Arrive In Niger

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Russian air defence system, trainers arrive in Niger

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Russian military instructors have arrived in Niger with an air defence system and other equipment as part of the West African nation's deepening security ties with Moscow, state television announced late on Thursday.

Niger's military government agreed in January to step up security cooperation with Russia.

On Friday, African Corps -- seen as the successor of Russia's Wagner mercenary group in Africa -- confirmed it had arrived in Niger.

The Tele Sahel broadcaster showed a Russian transport plane arriving at Niamey airport on Wednesday night.

It said "the latest military equipment and military instructors from the Russian defence ministry" had arrived.

Russia will help "install an air defence system... to ensure complete control of our airspace", the report said.

One instructor was quoted as saying that "We are here to train the Niger army and help it use the equipment that has just arrived.

The equipment is for different military specialities."

"The first flight of African Corps troops and volunteers has arrived in Niger," the group wrote on Telegram.

The Wagner mercenary group had unofficially served the Kremlin's aims in Africa since the 2010s.

Rebranded African Corps and reorganised following the August 2023 death of its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in a mysterious plane crash, the group is now under the Kremlin's umbrella, signalling a formal acknowledgement of Russia's role in the Sahel.

The head of Niger's military government, General Abdourahamane Tiani, spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 26.

The two leaders discussed security cooperation as well as "global strategic cooperation" against "current threats", authorities said at the time, without elaborating.

