Russian Ambassador Antonov Heading to US in 'Optimistic Mood,' Says Lots of Work Ahead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that he is flying back for work at the diplomatic mission with optimism, noting that lots of work is ahead to rebuild bilateral relations.

"I am heading [to the US] with an optimistic mood based on the results of the meeting of two presidents [Vladmir Putin and Joe Biden]. I look forward to constructive work with American colleagues to build equitable, pragmatic relations. Tomorrow and in the days to come, there are plans, scheduled meetings and lots of work.

We are counting on progress," Antonov said.

The Russian diplomat departed from Moscow at about 9:20 a.m. Moscow time (6:20 GMT). The plane will land in New York's JFK airport on Sunday afternoon local time, and then Antonov will travel to Washington.

Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva, Putin and Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.