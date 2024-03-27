Open Menu

Russian Attacks Kill Three As Ukraine Calls For More Air Defences

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences

Russian attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least three people on Wednesday, officials said, as Kyiv called for more Patriot air defence systems to battle a surge in missile strikes

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Russian attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine killed at least three people on Wednesday, officials said, as Kyiv called for more Patriot air defence systems to battle a surge in missile strikes.

Moscow has escalated aerial attacks on Ukraine in the past few weeks, targeting key infrastructure -- including power stations -- in retaliation for fatal bombardments of Russia's border regions.

In Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, which has been reeling from power outages due to the strikes, officials said aerial bombing and shelling killed at least one person and injured 16 others.

"Four children are among the wounded. Apartment buildings were damaged. The number of victims may increase," the region's governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

The governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which is partially occupied by Russia, said one woman had been killed in a drone attack on the village of Mykhailivka.

"A 61-year-old local resident was fatally wounded in her own home," the official, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote on social media.

And in the southeastern city of Nikopol, officials said artillery fire killed a 55-year-old man, while a ballistic missile strike on the coastal territory of Mykolaiv left eight wounded.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 13 Iranian-designed attack drones overnight and that 10 were downed over the Kharkiv region, the neighbouring Sumy region and near the capital Kyiv.

- 'Little time' -

During an online briefing on Wednesday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called again for urgent deliveries of Western air defence systems he said were crucial in warding off the increase in attacks.

"The peculiarity of the current Russian attacks is the intensive use of ballistic missiles that can reach targets at extremely high speeds, leaving little time for people to take cover and causing significant destruction," Kuleba said.

"Patriot and other similar systems are defensive by definition. They are designed to protect lives, not take them," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia on Wednesday, where he met with soldiers recovering from injuries and visited newly built defence lines.

"I inspected trenches, dugouts, firing and command and observation posts," Zelensky wrote in a social media post.

"We are strengthening our defences," he said.

Ukraine has been forced onto a defensive footing in the past few months as it struggles with ammunition shortages amid delays to a $60 billion aid package from Washington.

Its ground forces commander warned last week Russia was gathering over 100,000 soldiers in advance of what may be a major offensive this summer, as Moscow seeks to press its advantage on the battlefield.

Russia meanwhile announced that its air defence systems had shot down 18 rockets near the border city of Belgorod, which has been regularly targeted by fatal Ukrainian attacks.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said two people were wounded during the barrage and later drone attack.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Firing Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Social Media Man Belgorod Kherson Nikopol Sumy Kharkiv May Border Women Post From Billion

Recent Stories

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

8 minutes ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

5 minutes ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

5 minutes ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

5 minutes ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

5 minutes ago
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

5 minutes ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

9 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; ca ..

Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply

5 minutes ago
 Five killed in German motorway bus accident

Five killed in German motorway bus accident

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s firm support to global e ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s firm support to global efforts for peace, stability

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World