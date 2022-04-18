UrduPoint.com

Russian Aviation Authority Extends Ban On Flights In Southern Regions Until April 25

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 12:15 PM

The temporary flight restrictions in southern and southwestern Russia have been extended until April 25 and airlines are advised to use alternative routes, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Monday

"The temporary flight restrictions regime was extended until 03:45 a.m. (00:45 GMT), April 25, 2022, in 11 Russian airports: Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista. Russian airlines were advised to organize the transportation of passengers via alternative routes through airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow," Rosaviatsiya said on its website.

The authority noted that other Russian airports, including the international ones, continue to operate normally.

Rosaviatsiya also advised passengers to check air carriers and airports' websites for changes in flights schedule.

The restrictions went into effect on February 24 due to safety concerns over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

