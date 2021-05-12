Russian Black Sea Fleet Tracking French Patrol Ship Upon Entry Into Black Sea - Military

French Navy patrol ship Commandant Birot entered the Black Sea and is being tracked by the Black Sea Fleet forces, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) French Navy patrol ship Commandant Birot entered the Black Sea and is being tracked by the Black Sea Fleet forces, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of French Navy patrol ship Commandant Birot, which entered the Black Sea on May 11, 2021," the NDCC said.