UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Business To Assist Completion Of Ajaokuta Steel Plant In Nigeria - Export Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:08 PM

Russian Business to Assist Completion of Ajaokuta Steel Plant in Nigeria - Export Center

Russia and Nigeria plan to sign a memorandum on jointly completing the construction of the Ajaokuta steel plant in the African country at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Export Center Director General Andrey Slepnev said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russia and Nigeria plan to sign a memorandum on jointly completing the construction of the Ajaokuta steel plant in the African country at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Export Center Director General Andrey Slepnev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik earlier in October that the countries were conducting relevant negotiations, stressing that Nigeria wanted Russia to help it finish the construction of the country's biggest steel plant, launched back in 1979.

"There are plans to sign an extremely important memorandum on cooperation for completing the construction of the Ajaokuta metallurgical complex. Our returning to this project will be emblematic, as the construction started back in the Soviet era. The plant has not been launched yet in general, regarding all its production areas. Meanwhile, the attempt to transfer concession over the plant to foreign investors has failed," Slepnev said.

The Afreximbank, the Nigerian Federal government, the government of Kogi state, and the Ajaokuta steel plant executives discussed cooperation on the matter earlier in 2019, on the sidelines of Afreximbank's annual meeting in Moscow, Slepnev added.

After that, the talks continued in Nigeria, with support from the Russian embassy.

"The Russian side confirms its readiness to engage in plant engineering, reconstruction and putting into operation. All conditions are in place for successfully implementing the project. A significant amount of Russian equipment has been installed at the plant. Its commissioning with participation of Russian enterprises will produce a significant synergetic effect both for the Nigerian side and for Russian companies," Slepnev added.

The Russian resort city of Sochi will host the Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by Russia and Egypt, from October 23-24. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with more than 40 of them having already confirmed their attendance. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Egypt Sochi Nigeria October 2019 Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$60.06 a barrel ..

25 minutes ago

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plans Anti-Drug ..

1 minute ago

SC bench hearing Justice Isa's case dissolved agai ..

42 minutes ago

Efforts afoot for maximum people's participation i ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on "World Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida D ..

1 minute ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 7 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.