Russian CEC To Assign Representative To Working Group On Constitution Amendments

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) will assign a representative to the working group on amendments to the country's constitution as soon as it receives an official invitation to join the group, CEC head Ella Pamfilova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes during his annual address to the parliament. A working group for preparing initiatives for amending Russia's fundamental law was promptly created.

It is co-chaired by upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas and Lidia Mikheeva, the secretary of the Civic Chamber.

"We have not yet received an official invitation to join the working group, neither from Klishas nor from Mikheeva. As soon as we receive such an invitation, we will certainly consider it and decide who will represent us in the working group," Pamfilova said.

The plenary session of the Russian lower house, during which the bill will be considered in the first reading, is scheduled for Thursday.

