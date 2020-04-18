UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry To Propose Use Of Special Forces Amid COVID-19 By Wed - Decree

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 02:32 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Saturday that the Defense Ministry draft proposals on the possibility of the use of special forces to combat the COVID-19 by April 22, the corresponding decree was published on the Kremlin's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Saturday that the Defense Ministry draft proposals on the possibility of the use of special forces to combat the COVID-19 by April 22, the corresponding decree was published on the Kremlin's website.

"The Russian Defense Ministry should submit proposals on the possibility of deploying special forces and means of the Russian armed forces to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection. The deadline is April 22, 2020," the decree read.

Putin also tasked the government with providing urgent forecasts on the number of citizens who may contract the coronavirus, in daily reports.

"To the Government of the Russian Federation: to ensure the formation of a short-term forecast of the number of citizens who can get a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The report is daily," the document said.

