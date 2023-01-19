UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat, CAR Prime Minister Discussed Deepening Of Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (car) Felix Moloua have discussed the deepening of trade, economic and political cooperation between the countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During an ...

exchange of views on priority issues for the further development of friendly Russian-Central African relations, Moscow and Bangui's intention to deepen political dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian fields was confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also confirmed its readiness to help stabilize the situation in the African country, the ministry added.

