Russian Diplomats In Canada Honor Imperial Consul General Passek On Eve Of Diplomats' Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov and Consul General in Montreal Alexander Noskov laid wreaths at the grave of the Consul General of the Russian Empire, Nikolay Passek, who died there in 1914.

The ceremony took place at the Mount Royal cemetery in Montreal to mark the upcoming Diplomats' Day.

"February 10 is a day that symbolizes the continuity of the tradition of our diplomatic service, inextricably linked with the centuries-old history of Russia," Stepanov said. "This professional holiday is very important for the young generation of diplomats who are just starting their service to the state, as it reminds them of the achievements and merits of their predecessors."

Diplomats' Day is traditionally celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff of past and present. The holiday was created in 2002 by a presidential decree and references February 10, 1549, the date when the Posolsky Prikaz, Russia's first foreign affairs agency, was first mentioned in official chronicles.

Passek comes from a noble family, who at one time moved from Bohemia to Lithuania, and then to the Smolensk province. He received his secondary education in the UK, after which he graduated from the law faculty of Moscow University.

In 1900-1902, he serves as Consul General in Sydney, 1902-1912 - as Consul General in the Persian province of Bandar Bushehr.

Serving as Consul General in Australia in 1900-1902, in 1901 he was present in Sydney at the official ceremony of the proclamation of the Australian Union, and in Melbourne at the opening of the Parliament of the new British Dominion.

Then for more than 10 years he was consul general in the Persian province of Bandar Bushehr. During his service, Passek compiled the most detailed map of Persia at that time, including even post offices, for which he received an award from the Shah and was elected a member of the Persian academy of Sciences. There, Passek considered limiting the influence of England to be his main diplomatic task.

Since December 12, Passek served as Consul General in Canada's Montreal.

Passek was appointed as Consul General to Barcelona in 1913, but never made it there.

The obituary then said about him that Duke de Passek died in Montreal away from his homeland, without a wife or heirs who could pass down his name to descendants.

