Russian Diplomats Urged State Dept. To Fix Issues With Phones In US Office - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:40 AM

Russian Diplomats Urged State Dept. to Fix Issues With Phones in US Office - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian diplomats urged the US State Department to fix issues with the telephone lines at the Russian Consulate General in New York, the Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"With regard to the disconnection of telephone lines at the Russian Consulate General in New York, in addition to the request addressed by the Consulate itself to New York branch of the State Department, a diplomatic note was sent to the Department with a demand to promptly fix the existing problems that seriously impede the work of the foreign mission," the Embassy said in the statement on Tuesday.

Russia Washington New York

More Stories From World

