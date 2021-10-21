UrduPoint.com

Russian, Egyptian Paratroopers Hold Joint Drills In Cairo - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:45 AM

Russian, Egyptian Paratroopers Hold Joint Drills in Cairo - Moscow

Russian and Egyptian airborne troops have practiced fire training at a training ground near Cairo as part of the Defenders of Friendship 2021 joint exercise, the Russian Ministry of Defense said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian and Egyptian airborne troops have practiced fire training at a training ground near Cairo as part of the Defenders of Friendship 2021 joint exercise, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The joint drills are being conducted from October 17-29, with the participation of the airborne personnel and equipment of both countries.

"As part of the joint tactical exercise Defenders of Friendship 2021, paratroopers from Russia and Egypt conducted fire training lessons, using elements of tactical shooting, at the paratrooper training ground of the armed forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt near Cairo," the ministry said.

During the exercises, soldiers fired at targets with small arms and also trained for shooting after exchanging samples of arms. Egyptian paratroopers fired from Russian AK-12 assault rifles at targets at a distance of 150-500 meters (492-1,640 feet), while Russians used AK-47 assault rifles.

Grenade throwers fired RPG-7D and RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launchers at the armored vehicles of a simulated enemy at distances ranging from 250-400 meters.

In the final stage of the fire training, soldiers blocked and destroyed the simulated enemy in a city neighborhood, using tactical shooting techniques.

In total, a consolidated unit of 500 Russian and Egyptian servicemen are involved in the drills along with the Il-76MD aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the C-130 Hercules and the Chinook heavy military transport helicopters of the Egyptian Air Force.

This year's Defenders of Friendship are the fifth in a row, with the first drills conducted near the Egyptian city of Alexandria in 2016. Russia's Krasnodar Territory was the host next year, followed by Cairo in 2018. In 2019, the joint exercise was held in Russia's Ryazan Region and involved Belarusian soldiers.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Egypt Vehicles Alexandria Cairo Krasnodar Ryazan October 2016 2018 2019 From Arab

Recent Stories

Minister of Justice visits Dubai Courts Platform a ..

Minister of Justice visits Dubai Courts Platform at &#039;GITEX Global 2021&#039 ..

5 minutes ago
 Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

5 minutes ago
 Refugees face police violence at EU's Balkan borde ..

Refugees face police violence at EU's Balkan border

5 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

5 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.8%

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.8%

5 minutes ago
 Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.