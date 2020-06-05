Russian Embassy in Chile Says Received False Bombing Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Chile told Sputnik that it had received a false bombing threat via an email, following similar incidents in the Russian diplomatic missions in Brazil and Argentina.

On Thursday, the bombing threat was received by the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine police have found no explosives in the building. On Monday, a similar threat was received by the Russian Embassy in Brazil, but no bombs have been found.

"The message was received in the afternoon on Thursday via an email. It turned out to be false," press attache of the Russian diplomatic mission in Chile Denis Vinokurov said.

It remains unknown, who stands behind the false bombing threats.