Russian Embassy Says US Hypersonic Missiles in Europe Would Be 'Extremely Destabilizing'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the US warned of the dangers of a potential deployment of US hypersonic missiles in Europe after Pentagon criticized Russia for the Zircon hypersonic missile test.

"We would like to remind @PentagonPresSec that potential deployment of any US hypersonic missiles in Europe would be extremely destabilizing.

Their short flight time would leave Russia little to no decision time and raise likelihood of inadvertent conflict," the embassy said on Twitter.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that the US Defense Department was aware of the Russian test of its Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile that took place earlier in the day and considered it a destabilizing activity.