Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) There was no complete unanimity in the European Parliament on the report on the elections in Russia, and some of the EU lawmakers can "collect the remnants of common sense," Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, said.

"The voting results show that there was no complete unanimity in support of this opus, even among the MEPs. Of course, 494 votes 'for' is a solid majority, but nevertheless 103 were 'against' and 72 still abstained. Probably, the remnants of common sense from some of the MEPs can be collected on the bottom of the barrel," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"As for the significance of the resolution, like all the previous ones, it is a recommendatory document.

I would not exaggerate the significance of the current paperwork of European parliamentarians. I believe that there can be no two opinions. They themselves write not only about how bad the current government in Russia, but also what the government should look like, which the MEPs will like, ... and that, in particular, it is necessary to change Russian legislation and expand the opportunities for the opposition to participate," Chizhov said, noting that the European Parliament does not even hide that the report is an attempt to influence Russian politics.