Russian, Finnish Foreign Ministers To Meet In St. Petersburg On February 15 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russian, Finnish Foreign Ministers to Meet in St. Petersburg on February 15 - Moscow

MOSCOW/HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, in St. Petersburg on February 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the upcoming meeting, it is planned to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation, including the schedule of upcoming political contacts, cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, the agenda of regional cooperation formats in the Baltics and northern Europe," spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

The sides would also exchange views on pressing international issues, she added.

According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, Haavisto intends to discuss with Lavrov the situation around Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, EU-Russian relations, Nagorno-Karabakh, Belarus, Ukraine and arms control.

Bilateral and regional cooperation, including climate issues and nuclear security as well as Russia's Arctic Council Chairmanship in 2021-2023 and Finland's upcoming Barents Euro-Arctic Council chairmanship will be also on agenda.

In addition, the Finnish minister is set to meet with representatives of non-governmental organizations in Russia.

