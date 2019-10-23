Russian forces head for Syrian-Turkish border: state media

Russian forces crossed the Euphrates River in Syria and headed for the border with Turkey, state media reported Wednesday, under a deal for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Russian forces crossed the Euphrates River in Syria and headed for the border with Turkey, state media reported Wednesday, under a deal for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces.

The Rossiya-24 television channel and TASS news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying the convoy of Russian military police had crossed the river at noon (0900 GMT) and "advanced towards the Syrian-Turkish border".