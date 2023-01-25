Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Angola As Part of Africa Tour

LUANDA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Angola as part of a tour of Africa.

Earlier, he held talks in South Africa and in Eswatini.

In the capital of Angola, Luanda, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with President Joao Lourenco and Foreign Minister Tete Antonio.

The top Russian diplomat will also take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the sarcophagus of the country's first president, Agostinho Neto, and second head of state, Jose Eduardo dos Santos.