UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In Angola As Part Of Africa Tour

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Angola As Part of Africa Tour

LUANDA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Angola as part of a tour of Africa.

Earlier, he held talks in South Africa and in Eswatini.

In the capital of Angola, Luanda, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with President Joao Lourenco and Foreign Minister Tete Antonio.

The top Russian diplomat will also take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the sarcophagus of the country's first president, Agostinho Neto, and second head of state, Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Luanda Santos Tete South Africa Angola Top

Recent Stories

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

1 hour ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

4 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

4 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

4 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

4 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.