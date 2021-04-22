UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes US Ambassador's Trip To Washington Will Be Productive

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes US Ambassador's Trip to Washington Will Be Productive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that US Ambassador John Sullivan's visit to Washington will be productive and will contribute to preventing a deadlock in the bilateral relations, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Sullivan left for Washington earlier in the day. He is traveling there for consultations with the presidential administration and is set to return to Moscow within several weeks.

"We have heard so many interesting ideas regarding where and why the US ambassador should go. Some said he just had not visited his homeland for a long time, others said he wanted to see his close ones. The White House and the Department of the State said there would be consultations.

I think it is up to Washington to comment on activities and trips of the US ambassador. We have made our stand clear: a need for both ambassadors to hold consultations emerged because of the level of bilateral relations," Zakharova said on Moscow 24 broadcaster.

"Consultations with our ambassador [to the United States] are now in the active phase in Russia. We hope that the US ambassador will also spend time in Washington productively and will focus on consultations with agencies that are in charge of the bilateral relations with Russia in order to formulate a stand that prevents a deadlock in the relations," the spokeswoman went on to say.

