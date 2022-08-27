Russian Foreign Ministry Stops Accepting Applications for 10-Year International Passports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry has temporarily stopped accepting applications for international passports for a period of 10 years over the need to reformat electronic data storage.

"Starting from August 26, (the Russian Foreign Ministry) suspends accepting applications of new-generation international passports for a period of 10 years (over the need to reformat electronic data storage)," the department said in a statement.

The statement added that it would further accept application for international passports for a period of 5 years in a normal mode.