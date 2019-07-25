UrduPoint.com
Russian Government Approves 13 International Military Exhibitions For 2020-2021

Thu 25th July 2019

Russian Government Approves 13 International Military Exhibitions for 2020-2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Russian government has approved the list of international defense exhibitions that will be held in the country in 2020-2021, a Wednesday decree of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

"In 2020, six fairs will be held, while in 2021 seven fairs will be organized," the explanatory note to the document said.

The Army International Military and Technical Forum in Kubinka (Moscow Region), the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia in Krasnogorsk (Moscow Region), the Products of Russian Leading Defense Industry Manufacturers in Kubinka as well as the International Homeland Security Exhibition Interpolitex in Moscow will be held twice each over the given period.

Also, in 2020, Russia will host the Security Week in Kubinka and the International Exhibition and Scientific Conference on Hydroaviation Hydroaviasalon in Gelendzhik (Krasnodar Region).

In 2021, the country will organize the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky (Moscow Region), the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg and the Integrated Safety and Security Exhibition in Moscow.

"International exhibitions in Russia and participation of Russian defense industry organizations in them improve cooperation ties and promote Russian military products on foreign markets," the explanatory note stressed.

The exhibitions will be organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Emergencies Ministry, Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service as well as National Guard and Rostec state corporation.

